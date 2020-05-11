OFFER: Receive FREE PREMIUM access until Aug. 10 when using promo code "UF2020"

Florida picked up a lot of momentum on the recruiting trail following their junior day in the beginning of February, reeling in five commitments from Feb. 3 through March 7.

Since then, however, the program has been unable to add another member to their 2021 class, and suffered a couple of decommitments as well.

The Gators are hoping to generate some positive buzz soon, with one of their targets on offense actually set to announce his decision later this month.

Charles Montgomery, a four-star prospect out of Armwood High School in Seffner (Fla.), will commit on May 24, and has a top two of Florida and Maryland.

"Both schools are great programs," Montgomery told GatorsTerritory. "Both Maryland and Florida are actually building up their programs. School-wise, I'm very interested in both of them. Academically, in the major field that I want to be in, both of them are top of the country for that. So, that's really what I'm looking into.