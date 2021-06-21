Four-star athlete schedules multi-day visit to Gainesville
One of the nation's fast-rising recruits, regardless of graduating class, tells Gators Territory he scheduled a multi-day unofficial visit to the University of Florida.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news