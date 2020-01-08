“I like the offense,” Smith told GatorsTerritory when discussing his commitment. “Since I play both receiver and running back, they told me I can play both. The coaches, I love the coaches.

Last Friday, five-star RB Lorenzo Lingard announced he will be transferring to the program, and Rivals250 WR Xzavier Henderson revealed his commitment to the Gators a day later.

It has been a solid few days on the recruiting trail for Dan Mullen and company.

“I talk to coach [Greg] Knox, coach Mullen and coach [Brian] Johnson. The first coach I told was coach Mullen. I told him I was ready to be a Gator.”

Smith, who is labeled as the fifth-ranked all-purpose back on Rivals, previously told Rob Cassidy in November that Alabama, Florida and LSU were leading the way for his services.

The four-star recruit is also in possession of offers from Auburn, Miami, Nebraska and Penn State.

So, how were the Gators able to secure a commitment from him over those programs listed above?”

“I always liked Florida since I was a kid,” Smith replied. “They were at the top anyways. I always wanted to go there. I was just waiting on the right time.

“I liked the Gators more [than the Hurricanes]. It pushed me because when C.J. Henderson — I used to run track with him — went there, that’s when I kind of followed behind him. I wanted to go there.”

Not only is UF getting a productive player in the backfield and in the slot, but they are hoping to start a Palmetto-to-Florida pipeline as well.

With Smith now on board, the staff remains in hot pursuit of four of his teammates: Corey Collier, Jason Marshall, Leonard Taylor and Savion Collins.

Smith says he will be making an effort to get his talented teammates to join him in Gainesville at the next level.

“We’re all trying to go to the same college,” Smith said. “That’s our plan.”

With Smith's pledge today, the Gators are now equipped with nine total commitments in their 2021 class.

