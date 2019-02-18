Miami Central cornerback Henry Gray has seen his recruitment change directions a couple of times since December.

The nation's seventh-ranked cornerback maintained his pledge to the Miami Hurricanes for nearly nine months, but decided to reopen the recruiting process near the end of 2018.

After his visit to Clemson’s junior day just over three weeks ago, Gray had high praise for his visit and went as far as to name the Tigers his leader.

On Saturday, Gray added some clarity to which programs are in the picture and narrowed his focus down to eight schools, with Florida making the cut.