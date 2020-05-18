OFFER: Receive FREE PREMIUM access until Aug. 10 when using promo code "UF2020"

This past week, Florida's coaching staff dished out offers to multiple four-star prospects in next year's recruiting cycle.

One of the recent recipients of an offer from the program is Zion Branch, who will be a candidate for the 2022 Rivals100 when those rankings are released.

Branch is being courted by programs such as Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Oregon, but was excited nonetheless after UF gave him the green light.

"I couldn't believe it, you know," Branch told GatorsTerritory. "I know how big of a school Florida is. Learning the culture and things like that, learning how big of a school it is. It's a blessing that they're even interested in me."