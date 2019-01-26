“I’m actually going down next Saturday,” Torrence said. “I don’t know the actual details or breakdown of [the event]. But I know we’re basically touring, checking out the facilities and then possibly going to the Kentucky [men’s basketball] game afterwards.”

The four-star prospect committed to Florida just over a month ago after taking a visit to the school. Torrence tells GatorsTerritory that he will be in Gainesville once again on Feb. 2 for the program’s junior day.

Using a helicopter, the two coaches visited the schools of multiple underclassmen that the coaches are targeting. One of the players who saw Mullen and Robinson stop by was 2020 Gators commit, Rashad Torrence.

Earlier this week, Dan Mullen and Christian Robinson arrived at a flurry of Peach State schools in memorable fashion.

“Just connect with the coaches,” Torrence said of his goal for next weekend. “Try to talk to some of the players and commits to start a bond.”

Although Mullen and Robinson were not allowed to speak to him at his school, Torrence discussed what the he has been hearing from the staff since announcing his pledge.

“Just how happy they are that I’m going to be a part of the program,” Torrence said of Florida’s message to him. “They’re happy I’m a Florida Gator and they can’t wait for me to come down.

“It just seems like a perfect fit in terms of the academic side and the football side,” Torrence said of Florida. “The way coach Mullen turned that whole football team around, with basically the same players, from 4-7 to 10-3. It showed that his coaching is very productive.”

While he is not very active on social media, Torrence says he’s been trying to get other Georgia-based prospect to choose the Gators. The 6-foot, 195-pound junior's main selling point is that Florida can help them both on and off the field.

“Basically, it’s the place to be if you’re looking for a great academic and football balance,” Torrence said of his recruiting pitch for UF. “It’s basically somewhere you want to be and play at a very high level.”

With his commitment to the Gators still intact, does Torrence still plan on checking out other schools in the future?

“Yes,” Torrence said. “But I don’t have anything set up as of right now other than Florida.”

Duke, Georgia Tech, Nebraska, Notre Dame and Ole Miss are the additional schools recruiting Torrence the hardest.

Stay tuned to GatorsTerritory.