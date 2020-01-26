News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-26 14:06:27 -0600') }} football Edit

Four-star DB Marc Britt recaps official visit to UF: 'I'm coming here.'

Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory
Publisher
@Corey_Bender

Much of this weekend's recruiting buzz in Gainesville is centered around the likes of Jahmyr Gibbs, Justin Shorter and Avantae Williams, but a pair of UF commits just wrapped up their official visits as well.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}