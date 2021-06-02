OFFER ALERT: Receive FREE PREMIUM access until Aug. 10 when using promo code VISITS2021

Four-star defensive back Nick Cull is a hot commodity in the Southeast, as schools like Florida, FSU, Miami, Auburn and South Carolina are all vying for his commitment. On June 1, the Gators played host to Cull, welcoming him to campus for the first time.

Right away, Cull was impressed with Florida and the people surrounding the program.