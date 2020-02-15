Four-star DB wastes no time identifying possible visit dates to the Swamp
Another recruiting dead period is currently in effect, but that doesn't prevent schools from extending offers and making contact with prospects in the class of 2021.
** Not a premium subscriber?
Using promo code "Annual50," SIGN UP for an annual membership and you will also receive a $49.50 gift code to the Rivals Fan Shop!
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news