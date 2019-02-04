Florida welcomed a couple of familiar faces on campus for the program’s junior day on Saturday.

Oakleaf teammates Chantz Williams and Jalen Rivers, both of whom took multiple visits to the school last year, got back to UF once again this past weekend. The last time the pair of four-star prospects made it up Gainesville was in December to watch the team practice in preparation for the Peach Bowl.

Williams, who considers the Gators to be “high up” on their list, broke down with GatorsTerritory how his recent visit to the school went.