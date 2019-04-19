Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-19 12:34:25 -0500') }} football Edit

Four-star DE relishes first visit to UF, impressed with Florida's future

St5aqaxoe6kbd5qo8qcn
Joseph Hastings • GatorsTerritory.com
Recruiting Reporter

Dan Mullen’s staff recently had an action-packed weekend as several recruits, including a pair of official visitors, journeyed to Gainesville for the program’s spring game on Saturday.Following the...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}