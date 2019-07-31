During last week’s Friday Night Lights camp, multiple four-star defensive linemen laced up their cleats and took the field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Alabama commit Tim Smith was one of the biggest names on campus, but competing alongside him were Miami Palmetto teammates Leonard Taylor and Savion Collins.

Taylor, who checks in as the 16th-ranked defensive tackle in the 2021 cycle, relished his time learning under the tutelage of David Turner.