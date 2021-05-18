Four-star DE talks interest in Gators, eyeing fall visit to the Swamp
For 2022 defensive end DJ Wesolak, the recruiting process is picking up as the dead period ends next month.
Florida offered on March 30 and has been communicating with the four-star prospect ever since. Wesolak caught up with GT's Corey Bender to talk everything Gators and why they are an intriguing option in his recruitment.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news