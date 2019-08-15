In Dan Mullen's short tenure as head coach at Florida, his staff has been able to recruit fairly well in the Northeast.

Back in the 2018 cycle, just after taking over the reins, Mullen and company were able to sign a trio of prospects from the area: Chris Bleich, Iverson Clement and Kyle Pitts.

The Gators dipped back into the region a couple of times over the past few weeks to offer four-star defensive linemen Aaron Armitage and Tywone Malone.

Armitage, who straps up the pads for Blair Academy in Blairstown (N.J.), had nothing but praise for Florida when discussing his offer.