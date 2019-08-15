News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-15 16:45:43 -0500') }} football Edit

Four-star DE was 'pretty shocked' when Florida gave him the green light

Qhv2a8crnidrjwyxwg4g
Joseph Hastings • GatorsTerritory
Recruiting Reporter

In Dan Mullen's short tenure as head coach at Florida, his staff has been able to recruit fairly well in the Northeast.

Back in the 2018 cycle, just after taking over the reins, Mullen and company were able to sign a trio of prospects from the area: Chris Bleich, Iverson Clement and Kyle Pitts.

The Gators dipped back into the region a couple of times over the past few weeks to offer four-star defensive linemen Aaron Armitage and Tywone Malone.

Armitage, who straps up the pads for Blair Academy in Blairstown (N.J.), had nothing but praise for Florida when discussing his offer.

Neuretr60do9w5kjwafe
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}