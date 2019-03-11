Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-11 12:51:28 -0500') }} football Edit

Top defensive target: 'A lot of things right for Florida right now'

Vflvsfblmxgdtwpwsyro
Corey Bender/GatorsTerritory
Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory.com
@Corey_Bender
Publisher

There is no doubting the mutual interest between the Gators and duo of Chantz Williams and Jalen Rivers, with both four-star prospects recently labeling Florida as a top five school as well.

The Orange Park (Fla.) Oakleaf juniors have stepped foot in Gainesville over a handful of times over the past 12 months, including for last month's junior day, and could be returning to campus this week as well.

X72olksan9nr9p8ckzve
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}