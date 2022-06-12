Four-Star Defensive End Calls Florida Official Great
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Peach State Standout calls Florida Official “Great.” Four-Star defensive end TJ Searcy brought his family to Gainesville this weekend for his official visit. The 6-foot-5, 250-pound standout called...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news