Four-Star Defensive End & Family Impressed with Florida Official Visit
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Four-Star Defensive End & Family Impressed on Official VisitWeakside Defensive End Keldric Faulk Checks in at 6-foot-5, 260-Pounds from Highland Home (AL). The Four-Star standout made his official ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news