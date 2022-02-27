Four-Star Defensive End Talks Gators & More
AJ HofflerDefensive End6-foot-5, 235-PoundsCollege Park (GA)Woodward Academy Defensive end AJ Hoffler is one of the many high school football players in the state of Georgia Billy Napier is keeping...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news