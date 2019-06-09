Dan Mullen's staff hosted a flurry of priority targets over the weekend, including multiple underclassmen along the defensive front, including Myles Murphy.

Murphy, whose father resides in Pompano Beach, was offered by the Gators earlier this year and finally receive his first taste of the Swamp during this weekend's official visit.

Hailing from the state of North Carolina, the 6-foot-4, 240-pound Murphy says it was the overall chemistry among the UF program that soaked up his attention the most.