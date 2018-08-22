Ticker
Four-star forward Akok Akok Updates Recruitment, Talks Gators

Russ Wood • GatorsTerritory.com
Basketball Recruiting
Russ has been covering Florida basketball recruiting on the Rivals Network since 2011. He is also a contributing national basketball recruiting reporter for Rivals and participates in player rankings.

Two days after Florida hired Al Pinkins away from Texas Tech to be the Gators associate head coach, GatorsTerritory.com reported that we thought that might lead to Florida getting into the mix with...

