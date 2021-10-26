Four-star forward Jalen Reed chooses Florida

Florida head coach Mike White reached into the heart of Mississippi and scored a verbal commitment from class of 2022 four-star combo forward Jalen Reed .

The Jackson, MS native transferred from Oak Hill Academy to Southern California Academy (Santa Clarita, CA) for his senior year. Reed chose the Gators over a final group that also included Arizona State, Ole Miss, Maryland and Oklahoma. Reed also took an official visit to Washington State.

Reed, the son of former Ole Miss All-American, Justin Reed, who was named the SEC Player of the Year in 2001, had a very productive Nike Peach Jam running with ProSkills. All but one of his high major offers came after college coaches saw that Reed added perimeter skills to his repertoire.

GatorsTerritory.com has seen Reed a couple of times and we love his size, length, athleticism. His floor game is impressive for his size and his ability to create space, knock down open shots while also being a plus rebounder on the defensive end led to his emergence on high major coach’s radars.

Currently ranked the No. 108 overall prospect in the Rivals150, Reed’s game has a top-50 feel to it.

Reed joins Denzel Aberdeen and Malik Reneau in the Gators 2022 recruiting class.