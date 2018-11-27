Four-star FSU DL commit Quashon Fuller rates UF in-home visit a '10'
Multiple FSU commits have played host to Florida over the past 24 hours, including two on Tuesday evening when Quashon Fuller and Derick Hunter welcomed Dan Mullen and Todd Grantham into their homes.
The 6-foot-4, 255-pound Fuller was recently in attendance for the Gators' thriller against South Carolina, but tonight's visit was all about reassuring and getting his mother on board with Mullen's vision in Gainesville.
The previous UF staff didn't leave the best impression on her, and now Dan Mullen's is looking to rekindle that relationship with National Signing Day roughly two months away.
