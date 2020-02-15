The Florida Gators are currently one of the hottest programs on the recruiting trail in the 2021 class.

Dan Mullen and company have been rewarded with a trio of verbal pledges this year to bring their commitment total up to 11, seven of which are four-star prospects and one — Tyreak Sapp — being a five-star.

One of the four-star juniors committed to UF is Javonte Gardner, who decided to team up with the Gators less than a couple of months ago.

GatorsTerritory caught up with the 33rd-ranked offensive tackle on Rivals to discuss his contact with Florida's staff, when he will be back in Gainesville and which other schools are pushing to flip him.