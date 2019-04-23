UF assistant Christian Robinson has been a bright spot on Dan Mullen’s staff as both a recruiter and a linebackers coach for the Gators.

After contributing immensely toward Florida landing multiple Rivals250 prospects in their previous class, Robinson has his eyes set on a new wave of talented recruits.

Brennon Scott, currently listed as the nation’s 23rd-ranked outside linebacker, is one of Robinson’s priorities in the 2020 cycle.