GatorsTerritory - Four-star LB Jaron Willis turns focus towards six schools

The 6-foot-2, 215 pound athlete has played rush end, linebacker and safety the last two seasons, and his versatility, athleticism and potential has some ACC and SEC schools in pursuit with a decision likely coming by early fall.

THE SITUATION: Six schools are still in play for Jaron Willis . The four-star linebacker out of Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County has all but eliminated around two dozen schools, and is now down to Arkansas , Florida , Florida State , Georgia Tech , Kentucky and Ole Miss .

IN HIS OWN WORDS: "The communication I have with these six schools was big in my top five," said Willis. "This is really my final six. I like the coaches, I like how they see me fitting into their defense, and I think it will be one of these schools when I commit.

"I want to commit early in the season. I am planning to take visits in the summer, then commit in August or September.

"I have one official visit set up right now, and that is to Georgia Tech June 4. I am talking with all the other schools about official visits, but no dates have been set yet. I am working on getting those set soon.

"Georgia Tech is a school in my home state, and I love the city. I have been up in Atlanta a lot, and I like where Georgia Tech is. I like what they are doing, they show me a lot of love, and coach Collins knows defensive backs, and he wants me to play safety. I can tell he really wants me.

"The only schools I have visited so far are Florida and Florida State. I was able to walk around each campus earlier this year, so I have seen a little bit, but I want to go back and take official visits to both schools.

"Florida State was my favorite school growing up. I visited when I was little, so I have been around there before, so I know about Florida State. Coach Marve, coach Woodson and coach Norvell are always in contact, and I have great relationships with them. I like all three, and I really like the fit at linebacker in their defense.

"Coach Robinson is my guy at Florida. He has shown me a lot of love, we have talked about what all I could do in football and with academics there, so I like the total fit at Florida. I got to walk around the campus, I saw the stadium, and everything looked great.

"Arkansas and Ole Miss are two other SEC schools I like. I have always liked the SEC football, and how they play, so both of these schools stand out for that. I also like how coach Pittman recruits me for Arkansas. He calls me his son, he makes me feel important, and having the head coach recruit me like he does means a lot. He has always been 100% with me too.

"Coach Partridge is my guy at Ole Miss. I like him, his energy and how he recruits me. He and Ole Miss see me as a true hybrid guy in their defense, and I like that a lot. That is what I played in high school this past season, so I like how they want to use me. I have learned about the education part at Ole Miss, and I like that too.

"Kentucky is one of my top schools too. The reason is that they show me a lot of love, and they have shown me what a great opportunity I have to come in a start. Coach Sumrall is my guy, and I like him a lot. He has shown me what they can do for me education wise as well.

"The official visits will be important to me. I told my mom that I will not commit to a school until I can take my official visits. I have walked around a couple of schools, and I have learned about all five schools on the list, but I need to take visits.

"Other than the visits, and how I feel at the schools, where I can get on the field early is important to me too. I am looking for the best opportunity to play, so that is big in my decision."