GatorsTerritory - Four-star LB Jaron Willis turns focus towards six schools

Four-star LB Jaron Willis turns focus towards six schools
THE SITUATION: Six schools are still in play for Jaron Willis. The four-star linebacker out of Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County has all but eliminated around two dozen schools, and is now down to Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Kentucky and Ole Miss.
The 6-foot-2, 215 pound athlete has played rush end, linebacker and safety the last two seasons, and his versatility, athleticism and potential has some ACC and SEC schools in pursuit with a decision likely coming by early fall.
IN HIS OWN WORDS: "The communication I have with these six schools was big in my top five," said Willis. "This is really my final six. I like the coaches, I like how they see me fitting into their defense, and I think it will be one of these schools when I commit.
"I want to commit early in the season. I am planning to take visits in the summer, then commit in August or September.
"I have one official visit set up right now, and that is to Georgia Tech June 4. I am talking with all the other schools about official visits, but no dates have been set yet. I am working on getting those set soon.
"Georgia Tech is a school in my home state, and I love the city. I have been up in Atlanta a lot, and I like where Georgia Tech is. I like what they are doing, they show me a lot of love, and coach Collins knows defensive backs, and he wants me to play safety. I can tell he really wants me.
"The only schools I have visited so far are Florida and Florida State. I was able to walk around each campus earlier this year, so I have seen a little bit, but I want to go back and take official visits to both schools.
"Florida State was my favorite school growing up. I visited when I was little, so I have been around there before, so I know about Florida State. Coach Marve, coach Woodson and coach Norvell are always in contact, and I have great relationships with them. I like all three, and I really like the fit at linebacker in their defense.
"Coach Robinson is my guy at Florida. He has shown me a lot of love, we have talked about what all I could do in football and with academics there, so I like the total fit at Florida. I got to walk around the campus, I saw the stadium, and everything looked great.
"Arkansas and Ole Miss are two other SEC schools I like. I have always liked the SEC football, and how they play, so both of these schools stand out for that. I also like how coach Pittman recruits me for Arkansas. He calls me his son, he makes me feel important, and having the head coach recruit me like he does means a lot. He has always been 100% with me too.
"Coach Partridge is my guy at Ole Miss. I like him, his energy and how he recruits me. He and Ole Miss see me as a true hybrid guy in their defense, and I like that a lot. That is what I played in high school this past season, so I like how they want to use me. I have learned about the education part at Ole Miss, and I like that too.
"Kentucky is one of my top schools too. The reason is that they show me a lot of love, and they have shown me what a great opportunity I have to come in a start. Coach Sumrall is my guy, and I like him a lot. He has shown me what they can do for me education wise as well.
"The official visits will be important to me. I told my mom that I will not commit to a school until I can take my official visits. I have walked around a couple of schools, and I have learned about all five schools on the list, but I need to take visits.
"Other than the visits, and how I feel at the schools, where I can get on the field early is important to me too. I am looking for the best opportunity to play, so that is big in my decision."
RIVALS REACTION: This is really wide open. Willis made this list based on communication, and opportunity, so who will impress most when they get him on campus? That is what it may come down to. He grew up a big Florida State fan, so he has that love for the Seminoles down deep, but he is not letting that play into his decision. This will be one to track closely once he is out taking visits, because that is where this battle is likely to be decided.