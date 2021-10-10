Four-star linebacker Wesley Bissainthe just wrapped up his fifth and final official visit, as the Gators welcomed a flurry of prospects to Gainesville for homecoming weekend.

Bissainthe, a 6-foot-1, 201-pound senior from Miami (Fla.) Central, was in Gainesville over the summertime and then recently included Dan Mullen's program in his top five. Miami, Florida State, Penn State and West Virginia are the additional finalists in the recruitment of the 2022 prospect.

One of the Gators' top priorities at linebacker, Bissainthe spoke with GT's Pat O'Donnell and others about his extended stay in Gainesville, relationship with a handful of staff members, decision timeline and more.