Four-Star Linebacker Has a Great Experience in The Swamp
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Big-Time LB Has Great Experience at FloridaInside Linebacker Jordan Hall is one of the most heavily recruited players in Florida. The 6-foot-3, 228-pound four-star checks in from IMG Academy and ta...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news