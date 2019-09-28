Four-star Miami pledge gets an up-close look at UF, schedules return visit
With Auburn coming into town next weekend, it wasn't too much of a surprise that there was not a huge crop of key visitors for Florida's home game against Towson.
Just under a handful of commits showed up, and even a couple of four-star prospects based in the Sunshine State made the trek to Gainesville on Saturday.
One of the notable recruits who put in the miles to UF for their game versus the Tigers was Jaiden Francois, a 2020 defensive back committed to Miami.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news