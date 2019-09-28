With Auburn coming into town next weekend, it wasn't too much of a surprise that there was not a huge crop of key visitors for Florida's home game against Towson.

Just under a handful of commits showed up, and even a couple of four-star prospects based in the Sunshine State made the trek to Gainesville on Saturday.

One of the notable recruits who put in the miles to UF for their game versus the Tigers was Jaiden Francois, a 2020 defensive back committed to Miami.