On Saturday, the Florida Gators will kick off the first of a flurry of June camps by welcoming a number of noteworthy recruits to UF.

Multiple prospects on Florida’s radar, including Peach State products Brock Vandagriff and Bradyn Swinson, will attend the program’s Elite One Day camp this weekend.

Another target making the trek to Gainesville is Miami pledge Tre’von Riggins, who is gearing up to visit five SEC schools over the next eight days.

UF assistant Todd Grantham has consistently been in touch with Riggins throughout his recruitment, and will get another opportunity to see him in action on Saturday.