As head coach of the Florida Gators, Dan Mullen has had a pretty good track record of dipping into Georgia and landing talented quarterbacks.

UF signed Rivals100 QB Emory Jones in the 2018 cycle, and four-star rising senior Carlos Del Rio has been committed to the school for over nine months.

Earlier this week, the Gators took the next step with another pair of Peach State signal callers: Jacurri Brown and MJ Morris.

Morris officially added Florida to his offer sheet a couple of days ago, but is certainly familiar with quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson and the football program in general.

"Coach Johnson and I, we kind of communicated back and forth," Morris told GatorsTerritory. "I called him [on Wednesday], I talked to him. And then, toward the end, he kind of talked about how special I am as a quarterback and Florida just wanted to offer me and start building a relationship.