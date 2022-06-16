Four-Star Offensive Tackle Priority for Napier & Gators
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Four-Star OL Priority for Napier & Gators:Offensive Tackle Tyree Adams checks in at 6-foot-6, 285-Pounds from New Orleans (LA) St. Augustine High School. With over 25 offers, he is one of Southeast...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news