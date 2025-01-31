Four-star offensive tackle with Seven Offers and Counting

Four-star offensive tackle who is ready to explode on the recruiting scene. He holds seven offers, but before it is all said and done, he should have close to 30.

Malcolm Gaston 2026 Offensive Tackle

Teams you are considering, in addition to the University of Florida.

Factors used to determine the final decision.

Who will help you make the decision?

The Florida coach you speak with the most.

Scouting report.

UGA, FSU, VT, Georgia Southern, and ECU

I want to see if I am wanted or if I am needed. Location: How will I be played, and what are the chances of going to the NFL

My uncle, brother, and coaches

Coach Sale was a funny, well-put guy when I met him.

I'm the type of dude who wants the run play behind me. You can know what we play when running. All you have to do is stop it. But outside of football, I'm a country boy who likes fishing and seeing the outdoors.