Four-star OG relishes virtual visit with a stable of Florida coaches
With the dead period still in effect, prospects are continuing to take part in virtual visits and conducting their own personal tours when actually stepping foot on campuses.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news