GatorsTerritory - Four-star OG sets official visit with Dan Mullen's program

While a boatload of prospects are slated to visit during the weekend of June 4, UF is starting to manufacture an impressive list for June 11-13 as well.

On Tuesday evening, that list was expanded even more, as four-star prospect Qaeshon Sapp announced he has locked in itinerary with Dan Mullen's staff. The 6-foot-4, 310-pound offensive guard previously included the Gators in his top eight and already took part in a virtual visit as well.

In addition to Sapp, Florida is set to host top-ranked tight end Oscar Delp, wide receiver Jay Fair and Rivals250 offensive tackle Addison Nichols that weekend as well. Rivals250 athlete Shemar James was previously on that list as well, but the Alabama native recently rescheduled his trip for June 18.