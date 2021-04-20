GatorsTerritory - Four-star OG sets official visit with Dan Mullen's program

Four-star OG sets official visit with Dan Mullen's program
While a boatload of prospects are slated to visit during the weekend of June 4, UF is starting to manufacture an impressive list for June 11-13 as well.
On Tuesday evening, that list was expanded even more, as four-star prospect Qaeshon Sapp announced he has locked in itinerary with Dan Mullen's staff. The 6-foot-4, 310-pound offensive guard previously included the Gators in his top eight and already took part in a virtual visit as well.
In addition to Sapp, Florida is set to host top-ranked tight end Oscar Delp, wide receiver Jay Fair and Rivals250 offensive tackle Addison Nichols that weekend as well. Rivals250 athlete Shemar James was previously on that list as well, but the Alabama native recently rescheduled his trip for June 18.
"They're a great program. I love how they push their players to be successful," Sapp previously told Gators Territory. "They had that game against Alabama and they came back and were ready to get back to work. I've never seen other schools like that who were that excited to get back to work and playing.
"They play against some of the best schools in the SEC. I like how they keep pushing; they don't let the losses define them."
As expected, it's offensive line coach John Hevesy who is making a strong push on behalf of the University of Florida.
"He's a really funny guy and energetic also. He SnapChat's me all the time," Sapp said. "It's crazy how old he is and he's still on social media the way he is, so it's kind of funny how he keeps in touch. He's a very energetic coach. I like talking to him. I talk more football with him and make sure everything is going good. He just cares about his players."
Arkansas, Florida State, South Carolina, Cincinnati, Georgia, North Carolina and USC are the additional schools in Sapp's top group.
A product of Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County, Sapp checks in as the nation's ninth-ranked offensive guard on Rivals.
Stay tuned to Gators Territory.