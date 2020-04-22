OFFER: Use promo code GATORS60 to receive 60 days of FREE premium access!

Florida once again expanded their offensive line board for the 2021 class, with Laurence Seymore being the latest recipient of an offer from the program.

Seymore, who has been committed to the Miami Hurricanes for over two years, heard from a trio of Gator staff members on Tuesday: Brian Johnson, John Hevesy and John Herron.

The 6-foot-2, 265-pounder spoke with GatorsTerritory about UF jumping into the mix, what has caught his attention about the football team, where he's at in his recruitment and much more.

