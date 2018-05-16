Four-star OL Jalen Rivers set to visit Florida, Clemson
Jalen Rivers and the Oakleaf Knights are concluding their spring practice schedule this week. "We're doing good," said Rivers about the last month of practice. "We are planning for our upcoming gam...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news