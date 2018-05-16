Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-16 14:43:53 -0500') }} football Edit

Four-star OL Jalen Rivers set to visit Florida, Clemson

Dox3ylnqxsim8dacfrr5
Rivals.com
Jacquie Franciulli • GatorsTerritory.com
@JacquieFran_
Staff

Jalen Rivers and the Oakleaf Knights are concluding their spring practice schedule this week. "We're doing good," said Rivers about the last month of practice. "We are planning for our upcoming gam...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}