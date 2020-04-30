Peach State product Dayne Shor's recruitment picked up significant steam this month as a multitude of colleges took the next step in their pursuit of him.

Several programs entered themselves in the Shor Sweepstakes in April, such as Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, Nebraska, Michigan State, Penn State, Oregon and Texas A&M.

The other school that dished out an offer to Shor over the past few weeks was Florida, with offensive line coach John Hevesy being the one to deliver the good news.

Although the UF offer arrived on April 17, Shor says he already had an established relationship with a pair of staff members prior to that day.

"I started connecting with Florida in about February," Shor told GatorsTerritory. "I first started talking to this guy, Kirby O'Meara... I've been calling him every week since then. The original plan was for me to go to one of their camps and visit spring practice and all that good stuff. Obviously, that's probably not going to happen.