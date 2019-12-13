Four-star OL Joshua Braun wastes no time, teams up with the Gators
The Florida Gators have once again added an in-state offensive lineman to their 2020 recruiting class.
Four-star prospect Joshua Braun, who backed off of his pledge to Georgia earlier this week, announced his commitment to UF today.
Dan Mullen's staff is now up to a handful of OL commits in this cycle, with the other four being Gerald Mincey, Issiah Walker, Jovens Janvier and Richie Leonard.
Braun's de-commitment from the Bulldogs came just three days after former UGA offensive line coach Sam Pittman was hired as Arkansas' head coach.
Pittman was a crucial factor in Braun initially rewarding Georgia with a commitment in June, but his departure paved the way for Florida to get the top-30 OT on board.
Another factor that contributed to Braun teaming up with the Gators is the in-home visit that John Hevesy conducted with his family on Monday.
According to GatorsTerritory's Corey Bender, the UF assistant's time with the Brauns "went very well."
Projecting Braun at the next level, the 6-foot-6, 335-pounder is certainly a massive presence on the football field yet is nimble on his feet and has good footwork, as evidenced by his ability to play tennis as well.
With this combination of athleticism and agility, Hevesy views Braun as a guard at the next level.
“I have the athleticism to play tackle and the size/physicality to play guard,” Braun said of Hevesy’s message to him during his official visit in May. “He believes I will be able to pick up the offense quickly.”
Now that Braun is in the fold, Florida is up to 23 commitments in the 2020 cycle. Other notable targets at the top of their wish list include Avantae Williams, Marcus Dumervil, Timothy Smith and Xzavier Henderson.
