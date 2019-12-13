The Florida Gators have once again added an in-state offensive lineman to their 2020 recruiting class.

Four-star prospect Joshua Braun, who backed off of his pledge to Georgia earlier this week, announced his commitment to UF today.

Dan Mullen's staff is now up to a handful of OL commits in this cycle, with the other four being Gerald Mincey, Issiah Walker, Jovens Janvier and Richie Leonard.

Braun's de-commitment from the Bulldogs came just three days after former UGA offensive line coach Sam Pittman was hired as Arkansas' head coach.

Pittman was a crucial factor in Braun initially rewarding Georgia with a commitment in June, but his departure paved the way for Florida to get the top-30 OT on board.

