A day after being rewarded with a pledge from Richie Leonard last week, the Gators continued to make progress with one of their top targets along the offensive line in the 2021 cycle.

On Saturday, four-star target Marcus Tate released a list of his top ten schools, with a handful of them being SEC programs.

Tate’s list unsurprisingly featured Florida, which played host to him for a visit during UF’s second junior day in March.