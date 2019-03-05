Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-05 09:31:56 -0600') }} football Edit

Four-star OL tags Florida as the front-runner

Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory.com
@Corey_Bender
Publisher

Prospects representing the 2020 class are roughly seven months away from having the opportunity to sign a letter of intent, but many have already made verbal commitments or dished out leaders as well.

Jovens Janvier, a four-star offensive lineman from Miami, backed off his pledge to Louisville back in December after visiting Florida the day prior, and is now comfortable enough to serve up another front-runner.

{{ article.author_name }}