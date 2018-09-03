A product of Fort Washington (Md.) National Christian Academy, the 6-foot-6, 305-pound has accumulated additional offers from Michigan, Oklahoma, Penn State, LSU, Oregon and Tennessee among others.

Harrod, the 12th-ranked offensive guard on Rivals, had the Gators near the very top of his list prior to journeying down and has now seen everything he needed to see in order to call Florida his future home away from home.

Another blue-chip prospect has opted to go all in with Dan Mullen and the Gators, with Will Harrod now committed after spending multiple days in the Swamp for his official visit.

"It just felt right," Harrod told Rivals' Adam Friedman. "I just had that feeling like, I belong here. They were just straightforward and I just felt comfortable around them.

"I didn't have to worry about what I had to say. They were just honest, and then I just felt comfortable being around them."

The four-star prospect is obviously ranked as a guard on Rivals, but will lace up the cleats at tackle once relocating to the Sunshine State.

Dan Mullen, as well as offensive line coach John Hevesy, are Harrod's go-to contacts at Florida and have provided nothing but a home-like feel throughout the process.

"The fans, the players, the area; everything at the University of Florida was just amazing," Harrod said. "Mostly the fans. That really stuck out to me. Usually it's a small game, like a non-conference game, but the fact that the stadium was filled up. It shows you how much the fans support the team and that was big to me."

The Gators extended a verbal offer back in mid-May and wasted no time identifying Harrod as a top priority in the trenches.

Florida now holds 14 commitments, including four along the offensive line, joining Wardrick Wilson, Riley Simonds and Ethan White.



Stay tuned to GatorsTerritory for more on Harrod's commitment to Florida.