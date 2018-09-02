Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-02 09:46:52 -0500') }} football Edit

Four-star OL Will Harrod: 'I truly love the Florida Gators'

K9aqcabmyk2pigntpxti
Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory.com
@Corey_Bender
Publisher

One of Florida's top targets along the offensive front journeyed down to the Swamp to officially visit this weekend, and says the Gators did nothing but solidify their strong standing in his recrui...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}