Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-27 11:49:56 -0600') }} football Edit

Four-star OL Will Harrod is all in with the Florida Gators

W0gg3uewug1qcooqumjz
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory.com
@Corey_Bender
Publisher

There hasn't been a whole lot of drama surrounding the recruitment of Will Harrod, and I don't expect that to change with the Gators commit scheduled to early enroll in roughly a month.

Harrod, the nation's 12th-ranked offensive guard, hosted Dan Mullen and offensive line coach John Hevesy on Sunday, and was all smiles throughout their up-close presentation

The Maryland native officially visited on the weekend of Sept. 1, and then joined forces with the Gators just days later.

K7zxmb1lhzwmjujn58wn
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}