Four-star OL Will Harrod is all in with the Florida Gators
There hasn't been a whole lot of drama surrounding the recruitment of Will Harrod, and I don't expect that to change with the Gators commit scheduled to early enroll in roughly a month.
Harrod, the nation's 12th-ranked offensive guard, hosted Dan Mullen and offensive line coach John Hevesy on Sunday, and was all smiles throughout their up-close presentation
The Maryland native officially visited on the weekend of Sept. 1, and then joined forces with the Gators just days later.
