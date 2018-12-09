Dan Mullen's staff has already conducted a pair of in-home visits with Tyron Hopper, one of their prized outside linebacker commits, and then welcomed him to the Swamp for his official visit this weekend.

Hopper, a product of Roswell (Ga.) High, committed to the Gators after visiting during the spring evaluation period and then took care of business on the field as a senior as well.

A member of the updated Rivals250, Hopper checks in the nation's eighth-ranked outside linebacker and 129th-ranked player overall.