Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-09 09:55:35 -0600') }} football Edit

Four-star OLB commit Tyron Hopper '1,000' percent committed to Florida

Bodtqu9vaa4tq2twx9db
Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory.com
@Corey_Bender
Publisher

Dan Mullen's staff has already conducted a pair of in-home visits with Tyron Hopper, one of their prized outside linebacker commits, and then welcomed him to the Swamp for his official visit this weekend.

Hopper, a product of Roswell (Ga.) High, committed to the Gators after visiting during the spring evaluation period and then took care of business on the field as a senior as well.

A member of the updated Rivals250, Hopper checks in the nation's eighth-ranked outside linebacker and 129th-ranked player overall.

Fk8ji6wwxwaei3vw1pyt
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}