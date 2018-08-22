Four-star OLB Mohamoud Diabate is a Gator: So what's next?
With Mohamoud Diabate now in the fold, one might ask does that change anything for the Gators in regards to attacking the outside linebacker position?The answer to that question is no.The 6-foot-4,...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news