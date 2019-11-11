News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-11 12:00:11 -0600') }} football Edit

Issiah Walker not entertaining additional schools: 'I didn't text back'

Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory
@Corey_Bender
Publisher

Four-star offensive tackle Issiah Walker is all but signed with Dan Mullen and the Florida Gators.

Not a premium subscriber? Use "GT30" to receive 30 days of FREE premium access!

NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}