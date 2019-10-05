Walker, a former South Carolina commit from Miami Norland, had also heavily considered Florida State and Miami. However, Florida was labeled as the clear-cut front-runner shortly after the season opener against UM and now the rest is history.

The four-star offensive tackle was one of several dozen targets to attend UF's top 10 showdown against Auburn, and is now the Gators' fourth offensive line commit in the class of 2020.

The Florida Gators just hit the jackpot in the trenches, with priority target Issiah Walker now committed after journeying up to Gainesville for a multi-day visit.

"I really love the school," Walker previously told GatorsTerritory. "One of my teammates, Vosean (Joseph), went there and Rayshad (Jackson) went there too, so I kind of look at that. (The staff) always tell me I can start right away, I'm athletic; they love that about me. They always say I'm losing weight, so they like that I'm athletic.

"They always tell me they want me to be a Gator. Every day they tell me that. When coach Mullen calls me, (he says), 'I want you to be a Gator, I want you to be a Gator.'"

For Walker, Florida is a school that has been in hot pursuit for multiple seasons. Jim McElwain's staff kicked things off with a verbal offer during Walker's freshman year, and then Dan Mullen's staff followed it up with some evaluating of their own.

The South Florida native has camped in Gainesville multiple times since last year, and nearly flipped to the Gators after visiting for last year's Idaho game as well. UF has been prioritizing Walker for well over a year and then sealed the deal while both parents were on campus this weekend.

Dan Mullen, along with the likes of Brian Johnson, John Hevesy and John Herron, are the UF staff memberse leading UF's pursuit of Walker, the 26th-ranked offensive tackle on Rivals.

Stay tuned to GatorsTerritory.