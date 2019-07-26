Four-star OT relishes time with Mullen, sets return visit to the Swamp
Before Florida rolled out the red carpet to a flurry of targets for their Friday Night Lights camp, the program received a quick visit from a coveted in-state prospect.Four-star OL Issiah Walker ha...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news