Four-star OT Wardrick Wilson '1,010' percent committed to Florida
Just three of Florida's 18 commitments for 2019 were teamed up with the Gators when Jim McElwain was running the show, and each of those long-time commits officially visited the Swamp this weekend as well.
Wardrick Wilson, a four-star prospect from Miami Carol City, hasn't looked back since making his commitment last July and is fresh off his final visit as a recruit as well.
With 14 official visitors to show for it, Dan Mullen's staff just hosted arguably their biggest recruiting weekend of the year and welcomed a flurry of commits to campus as well, with one being the 6-foot-5, 298-pound Wilson.
Wilson, the nation's 37th-ranked offensive tackle on Rivals, was accompanied by his mother as well.
