Just three of Florida's 18 commitments for 2019 were teamed up with the Gators when Jim McElwain was running the show, and each of those long-time commits officially visited the Swamp this weekend as well.

Wardrick Wilson, a four-star prospect from Miami Carol City, hasn't looked back since making his commitment last July and is fresh off his final visit as a recruit as well.

With 14 official visitors to show for it, Dan Mullen's staff just hosted arguably their biggest recruiting weekend of the year and welcomed a flurry of commits to campus as well, with one being the 6-foot-5, 298-pound Wilson.

Wilson, the nation's 37th-ranked offensive tackle on Rivals, was accompanied by his mother as well.