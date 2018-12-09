Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-09 12:58:07 -0600') }} football Edit

Four-star OT Wardrick Wilson '1,010' percent committed to Florida

Nkqjquazo3gvwj26eilf
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory.com
@Corey_Bender
Publisher

Just three of Florida's 18 commitments for 2019 were teamed up with the Gators when Jim McElwain was running the show, and each of those long-time commits officially visited the Swamp this weekend as well.

Wardrick Wilson, a four-star prospect from Miami Carol City, hasn't looked back since making his commitment last July and is fresh off his final visit as a recruit as well.

With 14 official visitors to show for it, Dan Mullen's staff just hosted arguably their biggest recruiting weekend of the year and welcomed a flurry of commits to campus as well, with one being the 6-foot-5, 298-pound Wilson.

Wilson, the nation's 37th-ranked offensive tackle on Rivals, was accompanied by his mother as well.

Juagsyevaiqgvmsicyvv
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}