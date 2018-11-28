While the Gators certainly have their hands full with top prospects who remain on the market, they're are also hitting the road for some quality time with current commits.

One of those future Gators who recently played host to the staff is four-star offensive tackle, Wardrick Wilson, who received a visit from John Hevesy and Brian Johnson on Tuesday.

A product of Miami Carol City, Wilson is scheduled to officially visit the Gators on Dec. 7 as well.